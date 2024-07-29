Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 57.6%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Optical Cable Trading Down 4.3 %

OCC opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.