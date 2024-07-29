Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Grows By 62.1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

