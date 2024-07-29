Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 55.0%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

