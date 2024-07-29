Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 55.0%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
SLVRF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Silver One Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Silver One Resources
