Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Grows By 57.4%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 901,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRI opened at $161.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.08. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

