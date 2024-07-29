Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

About Vantage Towers

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.