Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.4 %

SFNC opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.