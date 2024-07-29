Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.750-12.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

