Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.750-12.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.