Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
