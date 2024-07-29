SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.