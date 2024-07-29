SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SJW opened at $60.87 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

