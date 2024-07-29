Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $64.72 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

