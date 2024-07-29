Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $38.46 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKWD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

