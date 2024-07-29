SLM Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

