SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLRC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In related news, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

