SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

