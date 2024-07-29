Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

