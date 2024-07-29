Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $565,000.

Shares of SDHC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

