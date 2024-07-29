Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $52.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

