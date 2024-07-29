SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.12 on Monday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

