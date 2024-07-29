Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE SOR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.