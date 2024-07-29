Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Source Capital Price Performance

NYSE SOR opened at $43.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Source Capital has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $47.91.

Get Source Capital alerts:

About Source Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.