SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $405.97 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

