SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

SPTS stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

