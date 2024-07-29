Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

