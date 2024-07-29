Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25 to $4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38.

Spire Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.