SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
Read More
