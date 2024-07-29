SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,812,000.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

