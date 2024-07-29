SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SpringWorks Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.