SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

