Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.