Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

SPRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

