SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SPS Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $209.00 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,681,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

