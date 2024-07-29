SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $225.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

