SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $168,860,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

