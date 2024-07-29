SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSRM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

