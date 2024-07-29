Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,975,821 shares in the company, valued at $118,617,618.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Standard BioTools by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $870.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard BioTools will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

