STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
STAR Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTC SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Monday. STAR Financial Group has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
