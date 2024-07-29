State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.36 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is -196.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

