State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 293,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.