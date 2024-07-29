State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Safehold by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Safehold

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.