State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,520 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

