State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.48 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $866.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

