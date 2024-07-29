State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

National Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.33 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.