State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $525,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $21.64 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.00 and a beta of 1.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.