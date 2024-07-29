State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $556,000 Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DV opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

