State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $571,000 Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Ennis worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $23.95.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

