State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $579,000 Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $39.41 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

