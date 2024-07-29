State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

