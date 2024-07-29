State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Univest Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Univest Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

