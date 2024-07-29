State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $933.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.