State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 175 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $257.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.56 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.63 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

