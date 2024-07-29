State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.96.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

