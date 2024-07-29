Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
